BUZZ-COMMENT-Little threat of BOJ FX action until 'Kuroda ceiling'

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Speculation that the Japanese government and Bank of Japan are contemplating FX intervention to curb recent JPY weakness looks premature. Tokyo players are not expecting any action until USD/JPY trades up through 120 and towards the 124-125 area that attracted mention from BOJ Governor Kuroda in June 2015.

Recent comments from Japanese officials have caused some USD/JPY bulls to tread more carefully. A senior cabinet official noted on Wednesday that currency stability is important and the government is watching the (FX) market carefully . Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said the same on Oct 15 .

These comments should be taken at face value and not extrapolated as hints of displeasure or verbal intervention aimed at reversing the USD/JPY trend. They were in response to questions from the media, and the government's stance on FX has not changed.

The argument is being made that the weaker yen, supply chain disruptions and recent surge in imports , will limit Japan's economic recovery. Yet these recent trends will also boost inflation, which remains a goal for the government and BOJ. Indeed, the central bank targets 2% inflation versus actual readings around zero for some time.

The Kishida government, like the Suga and Abe administrations before, is pro-business. And Japan Inc appears content to see JPY weaken further to boost exports despite higher raw material prices and supply disruptions which will eventually be resolved.

