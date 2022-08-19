BUZZ-COMMENT-Listing sterling ship spots jagged PMI rock ahead

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The not-so-good ship sterling could take on further water if August's UK service PMI flash estimate unexpectedly comes in below 50, the mark separating growth from expansion.

The print will be revealed at 0830 GMT on Tuesday Aug. 23, and the Reuters poll consensus forecast stands at 52.0. The service sector is the dominant segment of the UK economy, and the UK service PMI hit a 17-month low of 52.6 in July.

A sub-50 UK service PMI shock would increase fears of a sharper contraction in UK gross domestic product than the 2.1% forecast by the Bank of England, which sees the UK economy entering a five-quarter recession in the fourth quarter.

It could also further depress the pound, which fell to a five-week low of 1.1851 against the U.S. dollar on Friday after data showed Britain borrowed more than expected in July.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst.

