BUZZ-COMMENT-Lira's woes; desperate times and desperate measures

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has called for Turks to keep all their savings in lira. In a speech on Friday he said that recent exchange rate volatility was largely under control after the lira weakened sharply in the last two months and he reiterated his unorthodox view that interest rates were the cause of inflation.

The toll on the lira since November has been significant and at its worst point the Turkish currency was down nearly 150% in 2021, and this follows marked falls every year since 2015.

The initial trigger for this year's depreciation was political pressure on the central bank to cut interest rates in order to help revive Turkey's COVID-19 ravaged economy.

The central bank delivered the rate cuts despite surging inflation, further fanning price pressures and triggering a large move out of the lira, culminating in a record low of 18.40 versus the U.S. dollar.

The market has steadied a little in the final days of 2021 but Turkey's unorthodox monetary policy and currency interventions might continue to damage confidence in 2022.

