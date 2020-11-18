BUZZ-COMMENT-Lira should soar if Turkey meets expectations

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank meets tomorrow, in an environment that's favourable for risk. The central bank need only meet expectations to spark big lira gains.

The key is not to shock, as it did in October, when a surprise decision to leave rates unchanged saw the lira slump. Much has changed since to boost the lira, but it's not changes of the central bank governor or the finance minister -- it's the broader environment supporting risky assets.

In a world where Bitcoin is rocketing, stocks are hitting records and commodities rallying, an ultra-high-yielding currency should do well.

That's the best way to describe Turkey's lira, which will be backed by interest rates of 15% should the central bank meet expectations, which is basically 15% more than any of the currencies an investor might sell to purchase it.

The minimum objective for a tech correction of lira's long-term decline is 5.7412. There's huge scope for FX gains to add to interest rate carry.

