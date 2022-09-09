BUZZ-COMMENT-Liquidity is key to determining future FX movement

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Central banks globally are tightening monetary policy and the withdrawal of liquidity should determine currency moves.

Currencies with greater depth like the dollar, as well as currencies deemed safe like the euro and Swiss franc, should benefit while those deemed more risky are likely to weaken.

This means that notoriously illiquid emerging market currencies are likely to come under the most pressure. So-called RORO commodity currencies (risk-on, risk-off) like the AUD, CAD and NZD may suffer if stocks and commodities are undermined by the withdrawal of the stimulus that fed bullish trends in the past two years

The yen, although liquid, is being undermined by super-easy monetary policy. The euro, yen and Swiss franc are all under pressure from the higher cost of energy that has pushed surpluses towards deficits.

With the Swiss National Bank intent on curbing the franc's strength, this leaves the dollar as the outright safe haven, though China's yuan may attract those fleeing emerging markets, especially in Asia.

The offshore yuan is liquid and free floating. It remains strong (not far from its record high), and tightly managed by the authorities that limit its movement and so reduce risks for investors.

China has a huge current account surplus, and a stable political system. CNH (offshore yuan) is much safer than emerging markets currencies and probably safer than commodity currencies.

