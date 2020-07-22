BUZZ-COMMENT-Lights out at China consulate but yuan party may resume

July 23 (Reuters) - China's yuan fell by its most in nearly three months on Wednesday after the U.S. ordered China's consulate in Houston to close within 72 hours , marking a severe deterioration in ties between the superpowers, but its ongoing recovery hints that the retreat may be temporary.

Washington's abrupt move, which brings both sides closer to a new cold war , lopped 0.6% off the yuan's value Wednesday. The knee-jerk reaction ended one bearish technical cue for USD/CNH, taking it out of the Bollinger downtrend channel at 6.9875.

Yet China's markets still hold undeniable appeal for investors , and the yuan has recovered slightly early Thursday. Those who had been waiting for more attractive levels to gain exposure to the renminbi might start gradually building up positions.

The tentative USD/CNH retreat before the Fibonacci retracement level at 7.0213 is heartening for those short the dollar. That barrier could protect the 200-day moving average at 7.0357 - a major chart turning point.

If USD/CNH succeeds in reversing further and closes below 6.9875, the Bollinger downtrend channel will be reinstated, and that could be the trigger for a deeper slide to 6.9500. That would allow yuan bulls to party on, even if it's lights out at the Chinese consulate.

For more click on [FXBUZ]

https://tmsnrt.rs/3jsCFVE

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.) ((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.