BUZZ-COMMENT-Left unchecked, the yuan could race again

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The first signs of official unease have appeared over the surge in the Chinese yuan, which has now gained 6% on the dollar since May. Unless Chinese authorities take measures to rein in the currency, exports will be hit and the rally will take off again.

Overnight, the Chinese central bank set the strongest guidance rate for the yuan since July 11, 2018.

The central bank has acknowledged the currency's strength is being driven by China's economic recovery and interest rate differentials and that the market should decide the exchange rate. Any concern at the central bank will be over how fast the yuan is appreciating; any action will be intended to slow the pace.

Technically, the speed and magnitude of the CNH rally has set the bar high for further gains and a market adjustment could reduce bullish momentum.

USD/CNH based at 6.6275 Wednesday and formed a hammer candle (bullish). A squeeze to the 10-day moving average at 6.6940 is possible before the downside is explored again.

