BUZZ-COMMENT-Leap of faith for China bulls starts with a plunge

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Chinese yuan bulls had their faith tested early this week when the central bank amended its rule on FX forwards , but the ensuing fear of intentional currency devaluation has since abated , and USD/CNH now teeters at a point of technical reckoning.

Last month's break of the 200-week moving average was the first nail in the coffin. A Friday closing below 6.7162, the 50% retracement of the 2018-2020 rally which culminated in a double top, would bury USD/CNH in the medium term. That support would transform into a major resistance, and the resulting long-tailed doji candlestick would mark a failed rally - signalling the all-clear for USD sellers.

Those sitting on the fence should remember that China publishes third-quarter GDP data Monday. While every other major economy remains mired in a pandemic-driven contraction, the Reuters forecast is for a 5.2% year-on-year expansion after 3.2% growth in Q2. That makes a compelling case for increasing exposure to Chinese assets, as U.S. fund managers might attest .

To top it off, market positioning is not overly crowded yet , so there's still room for agnostics who may need a sanctuary whenthe U.S. presidential election storm hits.

