BUZZ-COMMENT-Latest EUR/USD views from the big banks - one theme

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Many big banks had been looking for EUR/USD gains to 1.2000, but now it's broken to two-year highs, there's a broad consensus to buy dips.

J.P Morgan says the recent rally, and resistance at 1.2150-70, suggest a period of consolidation is due. The bank remains long and will build on any pullback but would reassess under 1.2000.

UBS is wary of the pre-holiday and year-end seasonality factor on risk appetite and that the risk of a correction could therefore be rising. However, it notes that buying dips is very much the theme.

Deutsche Bank say the break of 1.20 has forced more participation but thinks capital allocation to the EUR/USD higher trade is nowhere near as stretched as the summer months. Any pushback from the European Central Bank next week would be a buying opportunity.

Commerzbank warns about the risk from Hungary and Poland's veto on the European Union recovery fund, and although not ruling out further EUR/USD gains, is sceptical in the short term.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR=EBShttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Vv1Qwb

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.