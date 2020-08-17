BUZZ-COMMENT-Lack of bounce a concern for the dollar

Despite an overly stretched long position in the EUR market, the dollar index is struggling to maintain recovery traction.

The heavily EUR weighted index laid down a base in the 92.539-92.495 area two weeks ago, but a risky and ever-increasing long trade in EUR/USD has limited rebounds and although the risk is now high for a sharp, trend-damaging pullback in the EUR, the U.S. unit remains vulnerable .

The index is staring at a major tipping point at 91.729, the last Fibonacci retracement level taken off the 88.251 February 2018 low and 102.99 March 2020 high. Below this level and the chances of a full retracement are high.

Early Monday trade shows the dollar slipping as commodity currencies improve following the delay in the review of the China-U.S. trade pact, which left the deal intact .

FX traders will be reluctant to take any big dollar bets this week as uncertainty surrounds the release of minutes from the last U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and the U.S. Democratic Party's nomination convention.

