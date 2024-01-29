BUZZ-COMMENT-Lack of alternatives to the dollar ahead of key events

Jan 29 (Reuters) - As markets head into a plethora of key risk events, the dollar remains in demand across the G10 space. While many events, including the Federal Reserve policy decision and treasury quarterly refunding news, provide two-way risks for the dollar, there is a clear lack of alternatives to the currency.

Following a string of strong data – retail sales, Q4 GDP, jobless claims – the U.S. exceptionalism narrative lives on. Alongside this, early indicators for Q1 as evidenced by the Atlanta Fed GDP model suggest this will likely continue.

On the central bank front, markets are pricing in a 50/50 chance for Fed easing as soon as March. However, the divergence with other central banks, including the ECB remain limited, given that a rate cut is fully priced in by April 0#ECBWATCH. What’s more, among the key differences is that the euro is not backed by a robust economy like the dollar.

The key focal point in the upcoming Fed decision is how clearly policymakers signal a March rate cut. However, recall that Christopher Waller – arguably the leading indicator for Fed policy – stated that he wanted to see the CPI revisions due Feb 9 before committing. So similar reticence from the Fed would likely keep the dollar underpinned.

USD daily chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3ubmPsJ

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

