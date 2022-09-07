BUZZ-COMMENT-Knockout options to remain a force in USD/JPY moves

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Topside option barriers, and speculator efforts to trigger them, played a big role in the USD/JPY surge to 144.99 EBS on Wednesday. These barriers will continue to work as magnets, and likely help USD/JPY to eventually test the 147.64 high dating back to August 1998.

The USD/JPY rally from a 130.40 low on Aug 2 saw large option barriers at 140.00, possibly at 141.00, at 143.00 and 143.50 taken out. Stops above each of these levels propelled USD/JPY to fresh heights.

Japanese banks who held these barrier positions are reported to have been in near panic mode Tuesday-Wednesday as the 143.00 and 143.50 barriers were taken out, some believed to have been established about 10 years ago and even before the launch of 'Abenomics'.

The rush to buy USD after these barriers were triggered sent USD/JPY through 144.00 to a high of 144.99, a tick ahead of more large barriers tipped at 145.00. More barriers may be seen above, likely at each big figure and maybe in 50-tick increments. Tokyo sources cite another large knockout at 150.00.

Speculative players will continue to goose up USD/JPY as talk of option barriers persists in tandem with Japanese importers and especially on dips and retracements. A test of the August 1998 high may only be a matter of time.

Previous comment . For more click on FXBUZ

USD/JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3B1kPCV

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.