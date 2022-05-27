BUZZ-COMMENT-King dollar is dead, long live king dollar

May 27 (Reuters) - The dollar has dropped 3.4 percent in two weeks but this is not the end of its rally - it is merely a pause on the way up.

Prior to this correction, the dollar had soared on the back of Federal Reserve plans to tighten monetary policy and their implementation this year. After taper talk emerged last year, the dollar index gained over 17 percent, putting the current pullback into perspective.

It has taken a long time for the dollar to stage a minor correction and that correction will pave the way for a bigger rise. Both techs and fundamentals support a bigger rally, and because speculators are not that bullish, the extent of the rally is likely to surprise them.

Speculators have not backed the dollar as they have in the past. Longs are less than half those established when the Federal Reserve last began to tighten policy in a similar way in 2015.

Without bullish bets to restrain it and powerful forces supporting it, the greenback could gain more than 10 percent before U.S. interest rates reach the peak for this tightening cycle.

