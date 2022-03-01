BUZZ-COMMENT-King dollar eyeing next run at major hurdles amid flight to safety

March 1 (Reuters) - The dollar index resumed its risk-off rise on Tuesday, led by further EUR/USD weakness due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict , with major resistance at 97.74-87, by last week's 97.74 peak, back in play, as 2-year Treasury-Bund yield spreads hit pandemic highs.

The index was restrained by risk-off selling pressure weighing on USD/JPY, the distant second-largest component of the index -- versus the majority EUR/USD. But, downward pressure on EUR/USD will persist until progress toward a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine emerges, and perhaps accelerate if defenses against a break of 1.1100 give way.

Failure by the SNB to avert a major EUR/CHF breakdown below its crucial April 2015 low at 1.02355 on EBS and 50% Fibo of the 2015-18 post-collapse recovery would add significant downward pressure to EUR/USD.

If the dollar index clears and closes above the 97.74-87 hurdles there's little resistance until the 76.4% Fibo of the 2020-21 plunge at 99.737. But a bullish close is key because of the bearish RSI divergence from this year's new price highs.

ISM bolstered the view that the U.S. economy is in better shape than Europe, which now faces significantly more geopolitical risks, while IMM specs haven't yet got net long dollars versus euro and yen.

