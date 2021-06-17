BUZZ-COMMENT-King dollar could reign for months to come

June 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar may build on gains fuelled by Wednesday's hawkish surprise from the Federal Reserve if the U.S. central bank shifts gear from easing monetary policy to tightening earlier than expected.

On Wednesday, JP Morgan economist Michael Feroli wrote that "we still think it would be pretty rushed to see tapering begin before December".

PIMCO's North American economist Tiffany Wilding, meanwhile, sees the possibility of "a tapering type of announcement as early as September".

Guidance regarding the taper might be supplied at the Jackson Hole meeting on Aug. 26-28.

The USD rose to six-week highs against the pound, franc and CAD during London morning trade, and to nine-week highs against the euro and AUD as the greenback continued to benefit from the Fed's hawkish dot plots.

IMM speculators have been net short the USD since March 2020, with the size of that short rising from $6.088 billion to $17.66 billion in the eight weeks to June 8.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

