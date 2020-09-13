BUZZ-COMMENT-Key sterling support at risk, as Brexit clock ticks

Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

Sterling is likely to remain capped as the late October deadline for a trade agreement approaches with little sign of a compromise.

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Sterling is likely to remain capped as the late October deadline for a trade agreement approaches with little sign of a compromise. The UK's decision last week to rewrite the Withdrawal Agreement with the Internal Markets Bill has further polarized negotiations with the European Union .

The bill will be fiercely debated in the lower house of parliament on Monday and could be approved, but is likely to struggle in the upper house later this week . If the bill is passed in its current form, Ireland believes Brexit negotiations will break down .

A hard Brexit would certainly have a major economic impact, especially on the UK, as the auto industry illustrates, .

Yet the EU and UK's lead Brexit negotiators continue to squabble, this time about food imports . It is hard to see a compromise based on recent Brexit rhetoric, as the degree of trust between both sides appears at a very low ebb, and positions are entrenched.

Technically, sterling's setup looks bearish with 5, 10 and 21 daily moving averages falling, while 21-day Bollinger bands expand. The 1.2786 lower Bollinger band suggests GBP/USD remains oversold short term, with major support in view at 1.2721-1.2735, 61.8% of the June-September rise and the 200 DMA. Expect 1.2720 to be resilient for now, but vulnerable as oversold signals unwind later this week.

gbp sep 14https://tmsnrt.rs/33ulPhQ

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Andrew.m.spencer@thomsonreuters.com))

