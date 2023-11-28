BUZZ-COMMENT-Key factors lining up for AUD/USD bulls into year-end

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar has soared over 6% against the greenback since Oct 26 and with key factors lining up in favour of AUD/USD bulls, there may be no let-up into year-end.

Central bank expectations, China sentiment and investor risk appetite are driving market moves and all three have shifted in favour of the AUD/USD.

Federal Reserve expectations took a significantly dovish turn following comments on Tuesday from Fed voter and perceived hawk Christopher Waller who flagged a possible Fed rate cutif inflation continues to decline for "three months, four months, five months".

The CME FedWatch Tool shows a 67% chance of at least one 25 basis-point rate cut by the end of the May 1 meeting, versus a 53% chance on Monday.

This contrasts with the hawkish message from the Reserve Bank of Australia, which has the market pricing 0#RBAWATCHin more than a 50% chance of a 25 bps hike by the end of the March meeting.

China sentiment has improved due to policymakers' success in curbing yuan weakness through low fixing rates and their pledge to maintain a stable currency.

Improving China sentiment, a weakening U.S. dollar and the dovish turn in Fed expectations have underpinned strong gains in assets that impact the AUD/USD. Dalian iron ore has risen over 18% since early October, while gold has risen over 12% to a six-month high around $2,040.

AUD/USD is on the verge of clearing the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement of the July-October fall at 0.6656; a clear break targets the July 14 high at 0.6895. Only a sustained move back below the 200-day moving average at 0.6582 would be of some concern for AUD bulls.

For more click on FXBUZ

aud/usd https://tmsnrt.rs/3R3aK0b

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((john.noonan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.