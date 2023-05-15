BUZZ-COMMENT-June Fed is a big blip on the FX option radar

May 15 (Reuters) - Gains for benchmark one-month expiry G10 FX option implied volatility mustn't be confused with a sudden turn in risk sentiment, but they do warn traders of increased FX volatility over the June 14 U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision.

Implied volatility is a gauge of the actual volatility on which FX options thrive. FX volatility traders will take advantage of any disparity between actual and implied volatility over the life of the option. The benchmark one-month expiry has moved from June 12 on Friday to June 15 on Monday, so now captures the June Fed.

EUR/USD one-month FX option expiry implied volatility was trading its lowest levels in a year at 6.9 last week and spiked to 7.75 on Monday (expiry also now captures June 15 European Central Bank policy decision). GBP/USD one-month expiry implied volatility jumped from its own long term lows at 7.0 to 8.0. The biggest gains are in the higher beta pairings, with one-month expiry USD/JPY implied volatility reaching 10.85 from long term lows at 9.2 and one-month AUD/USD to 10.7 from its long term lows at 9.3 last week.

Little has changed in terms of risk sentiment and FX volatility expectations, which leaves broader implied volatility languishing at long term lows for now.

