BUZZ-COMMENT-July RBA could reignite AUD/USD - according to FX options

June 3 (Reuters) - Price action in forward-looking FX options suggests lacklustre and familiar AUD/USD ranges will continue for now, even Friday's NFP may not excite , but the July 6 Reserve Bank Australia policy meeting could reignite volatility and potential gains.

Implied volatility is the option markets' gauge of expected volatility over a given time frame. The benchmark 1-month contract, which expires the day before the next RBA meeting, is sitting on its recent pandemic lows at 8.4. That's consistent with AUD/USD clinging to ranges in a low volatility environment.

However, there has been a pick-up in demand for options that expire just after July RBA -- they trade at a premium to 1-month and suggest the policy announcement could increase actual volatility. More interest to buy higher strikes hints at more potential for AUD/USD gains.

The commodity surge is adding to the Australian current account surplus, GDP is growing and there have been some concerns from RBA members about the potential for more inflation if consumer spending increases. If the next employment report is positive, the RBA will find it hard to justify more asset purchases and to avoid sounding more hawkish, which could give the AUD its next boost.

