BUZZ-COMMENT-July BoJ meet eclipses Fed and ECB risk to FX

July 14, 2023 — 04:35 am EDT

July 14 (Reuters) - Two-week FX option expiry recently included central bank meetings from the U.S., Euro zone and Japan, but their premiums are a warning that the latter poses the biggest threat of increased FX volatility.

Volatility is an unknown parameter when setting an option premium but can have a significant bearing on the price, so dealers use implied volatility (their best guess) to fill the gap. Any disparity between implied and actual volatility over the life of that option therefore creates a trading opportunity.

Two-week expiry included the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank policy announcements from Thursday and related USD/G10 FX implied volatility was marked around 1.0 higher to recognise the additional risk - even EUR/USD which could react to both decisions.

USD/JPY 2-week expiry captured the Bank of Japan policy decision from Friday which saw its implied volatility add a much more significant 2.5 to reach 12.5. Dealers also added volatility premium for JPY calls over puts via risk reversals to flag a heightened risk of related USD/JPY losses.

A 25 bps rate hike is fully priced for the ECB and almost fully for the Fed, which should limit related volatility in their wake. However, despite some paring of post-BoJ option risk this week, current prices show a market still clearly fearful of any policy change from the BoJ, which would most likely come in the form of a tweak to its yield curve control (YCC).

For more click on FXBUZ

2-week expiry FXO implied volatility https://tmsnrt.rs/3JSY499

2-week USD/JPY implied volatility https://tmsnrt.rs/44pgeHQ

2-week expiry 25 delta USD/JPY risk reversals https://tmsnrt.rs/3rsbHG6

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

