BUZZ-COMMENT-JPY plunging on broad front, intervention ante up

April 20 (Reuters) - JPY has seen plunges across a broad front and not only against USD. Given the breadth of these moves in just a short span, Japanese officials are likely to be more cautious on further JPY weakness, turning up the spigot on verbal intervention and possibly even hinting at actual currency action.

BoJ Gov Haruhiko Kuroda is partly to blame for current JPY weakness, highlighting the merits of a weak yen over any demerits . This stance makes sense with the BoJ endeavouring for decades to bring the Japanese economy out of its deflationary rut and towards its stated 2% inflation target.

What does seem undesirable is the adjoining currency volatility and recent speed of JPY's weakness. From a low of 114.16 in February, USD/JPY has surged to 129.43 in April so far, and over six yen in April alone.

Japanese FinMin Shunichi Suzuki on Tuesday said the demerits of JPY weakness may now outweigh the merits , effectively taking a position opposite that of Kuroda. Kuroda too may have an issue with the pace of JPY depreciation, noting recent moves have been 'quite sharp'.

Despite the weaker yen and rising imported raw materials costs, many Japanese producers are still hesitant to raise prices with many opting to instead cut product size. Japanese importers, however, will continue to feel the pressure, and inflationary pressures will nevertheless increase.

More vehement verbal intervention could become the norm, and MoF could even call on the BoJ to undertake 'rate checks' to slow if not halt further JPY weakness.

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

