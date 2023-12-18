BUZZ-COMMENT-JPY options surge warns of impending BoJ policy shift

Dec 18 (Reuters) - There's been a surge in demand and a significant rise in premiums for options that include Bank of Japan policy announcements on Dec. 19 and Jan. 23 and a speech by BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda on Dec. 25.

FX volatility is an unknown yet key parameter of an option premium, so dealers use implied volatility as a stand-in. It's already higher amid increased realised volatility, but the threat of BoJ action is also clear to see.

Overnight expiry is at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT) on Tuesday Dec. 19 and now therefore includes the impending BoJ rate decision.

Overnight implied volatility jumped to its highest levels since the July 28 BoJ at 35.0, which has a premium/break-even of 208-JPY pips in either direction. Overnight expiry option risk reversal contracts have increased their JPY call over put implied volatility risk premium from 1.5 to 5.5, which highlights an increased fear of JPY gains/USD weakness.

G10 FX option implied volatility for expiry dates within the year-end holiday lull has fallen to reflect a lack of expected realised volatility, except for JPY related pairings, which recognise the JPY related volatility risk from a speech by the BoJ Governor on Dec. 25.

The Bank of Japan is widely expected to announce any policy shift at a Jan. 23 meeting, a view which is reinforced by increased demand and premiums for expiry dates just after. One-month expiry will include Jan. 23 from Friday and traders should expect a significant jump from Thursday's closing levels if the central bank leave policy unchaged on Tuesday.

One-month expiry implied volatility currently trades highs since April at 11.75 and the downside versus upside strike premium on one-month expiry risk reversals is 6-month highs at 2.0 ahead of Tuesday's announcement.

