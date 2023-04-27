BUZZ-COMMENT-JPY options flag true extent of BoJ risk to FX

April 27 (Reuters) - Overnight option expiry now captures Friday's Bank of Japan policy announcement and its implied volatility shows the true extent of the FX volatility and directional risk to USD/JPY.

Implied volatility gauges actual volatility expectations and helps to determine the option premium. Volatility traders will take advantage of any disparity between implied and actual volatility. Overnight expiry USD/JPY implied volatility has doubled to 28.0 from 14.0 which is a premium/break-even for a simple vanilla straddle of 156-JPY pips from 78-JPY pips in either direction.

However, while these levels are very high, they were estimated to be around 48.0 before dovish comments from BoJ governor Ueda on April 10 saw dealers pare much of that risk premium.

Option risk reversal contracts charge an implied volatility premium for option strikes in what is perceived to be the most vulnerable FX direction. Overnight expiry 25 delta risk reversals have seen JPY call/USD put (USD/JPY downside strike) premiums spike from 1.0 to 10.0 since capturing the BoJ.

These prices show the options market is not ruling out an initial knee-jerk USD/JPY reaction, which is more likely to come from any hawkish action or rhetoric that would boost JPY vs USD.

For more click on FXBUZ

USD/JPY overnight 25 delta risk reversalshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3nbjshZ

Overnight USD/JPY option implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/41YwwpG

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.