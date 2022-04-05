BUZZ-COMMENT-JPY offered whether risk-on or off, all about yields

April 6 (Reuters) - The yen may be swayed by the prevailing risk mood from time to time but the impact has been increasingly shorter. Japanese players in particular only seem to be watching yields overseas in relation to Japan, and this will continue to be the FX focus in Tokyo.

Central bank expectations have been behind recent moves in offshore yields, while the Bank of Japan clearly has no intention of moving away from its ultra-easy monetary policy anytime soon , .

In contrast, the Federal Reserve is expected to hike the fed funds rate by more than 200 basis points this year. The markets expect the same from the Bank of Canada. Scandinavia will see more hikes too with both Norges Bank and Riksbank hawkish , , .

The Bank of England and European Central Bank look set to lag in tightening with the latter hiking 25bps at best in H2 2022. Australia's central bank is expected to begin hiking too .

Shifts in central bank expectations and yields will continue to bias JPY lower, especially against USD, despite various geopolitical and other risks. To wit, USD/JPY is on a path higher again after its retracement to 121.28 on March 31 that followed the surge to 125.10 on March 28 .

Japanese importers will help propel USD/JPY up alongside some Japanese investors and on shorter-term carry trades. Related comments , , , .

