BUZZ-COMMENT-JPY FX intervention, BOJ policy tweak not just yet

June 29 (Reuters) - There has been plenty of talk of possible Japanese FX intervention, on top of simmering speculation of a monetary policy tweak by the Bank of Japan. However, on both counts market players don't expect any near term action even though traders remain on heightened alert .

On FX intervention, the market seems to have drawn a line in the sand at 145 with action eyed on moves above that . That said, the previous round of intervention did not occur until USD/JPY spiked to 151.94 on Oct. 21, 2022.

Intervention then and subsequent action drove USD/JPY down to 127.22 by Jan. 16. During this time, the market also began speculating over possible BOJ monetary policy tightening with the looming retirement of then governor Haruhiko Kuroda in April. Kuroda was a noted dove and a major driver behind the BOJ's ultra-easy, yield curve control policy.

But new BOJ Gov Kazuo Ueda quickly quashed such speculation, committing to continue his predecessor's policies and keeping policy easy. USD/JPY since then rallied to 137.90 on March 8. Following a swoon to 129.65 on March 24, it rallied more to 144.62 Wednesday.

Although caution may be in order with verbal intervention almost a daily occurrence , wider Japan-U.S. interest rate differentials provide a strong argument for further USD/JPY gains. The government too is seen taking JPY weakness in stride, pleased with the surge in inbound tourism and cheaper exports as they help bolster economic growth.

With BOJ monetary policy looking to remain easy indefinitely, it may not be until the 150-area when actual intervention occurs again, if it does at all . Related comments , , .

For more click on FXBUZ

USD/JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3pl483x

USD/JPY weekly: https://tmsnrt.rs/46k2eAC

JGB-US Treasury 2-year interest rate differential - weekly: https://tmsnrt.rs/3PADLkB

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.