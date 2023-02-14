BUZZ-COMMENT-JPY-funded carry trades back in vogue with BOJ on hold

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Yen-funded carry trades are back in favour as investors realise that Bank of Japan policy will remain on hold under incoming governor Kazuo Ueda , . Japanese yields should therefore stay low indefinitely, while other central banks have sounded more hawkish recently.

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe was the latest to emphasise the fight against inflation in comments Wednesday .

Indeed, AUD has been a perennial favourite destination for JPY-funded carry trades, and looks to be attracting interest from many retail players and funds. Although investment trust fund activity cannot currently be confirmed, Japan-Australia interest rate differentials are clearly widening.

The two-year Japan-Australia government bond spread expanded to as much as 363 basis points Wednesday, and could widen further as the RBA continues to hike its official cash rate .

AUD/JPY has been ratcheting higher as a result. Granted, trading has been very choppy with the market extremely thin at times but the cross hit a 93.04 high Tuesday from a low of 86.99 on Dec 20.

More upside is likely if AUD/JPY can break above resistance around its 200-day moving average currently at 93.01. There is a series of daily highs above to 95.74, a peak dating back to Oct 21.

The AUD/JPY weekly chart reflects this upside bias with the cross rising in tandem with the 55-week MA and weekly Ichimoku cloud.

Related , . For more click on FXBUZ

AUD/JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3RWKmoM

Japan-Australia 2-year interest rate differential: https://tmsnrt.rs/3IqFp4z

AUD/JPY weekly: https://tmsnrt.rs/3E1lre4

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.