BUZZ-COMMENT-JPY-funded carry preference shifts to AUD, CAD, GBP

June 8 (Reuters) - Yen-funded carry trades remain in vogue but the focus appears to have shifted along with central bank expectations. AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY and GBP/JPY are currently attracting interest into the summer doldrums.

AUD/JPY has been in demand since the Reserve Bank of Australia's hawkish rate rise Tuesday, , . With the RBA expected to hike at least once more , this interest should persist.

From 90.22 on May 31, AUD/JPY rallied to 93.52 Wednesday, and looks set to head towards its December/October highs around 94/96, and perhaps even as high as the 98.43 high on Sept 13. The Japan-Australia two-year interest rate differential widened from 290 basis points in the April 16 week to 407 bps Thursday.

CAD/JPY got a boost from the Bank of Canada's hawkish hike Wednesday , , trading up to 104.87 from a low of 102.11 on May 31. Like the RBA, the BoC is expected to continue raising rates to cool the economy and fight inflation.

The Japan-Canada two-year rate differential jumped to 483 bps Wednesday from a low of 330 bps on March 24. This widening spread could send CAD/JPY towards 106 or even 110 on a clean break above 105 .

GBP/JPY remains bid on hawkish Bank of England expectations . The cross has gained nearly 12.5% from its 2023 low of 155.31 on Jan 3 to a high of 174.67 on June 2. Though holding for now below this top, the bias remains higher with a clean break of 175 projecting moves towards 178, highs dating back to February 2016 , . The Japan-UK two-year rate differential stands around 459 bps.

