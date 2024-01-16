News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-JPY falling fast and furious, more downside ahead?

Credit: REUTERS/Florence Lo

January 16, 2024 — 09:24 pm EST

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The yen is under the gun again, falling fast and tracking away from highs against a number of other major currencies in December. Whether more downside is in store remains to be seen but the bias should remain lower for now.

USD/JPY has seen a particularly good recovery, rising from 140.27 EBS on Dec 28 to 147.49 in Asia trading Wednesday. The move has completed the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the Nov 13-Dec 28 drop from 151.92 to 140.27.

Shifting Federal Reserve expectations and moves in U.S. rates have played a major role in the USD/JPY rebound. Market expectations of a March Fed rate cut have cooled, sending U.S. yields back up and supporting USD/JPY.

EUR/JPY has seen a similar move, rallying from 153.22 EBS on Dec 7 to 160.30 in Asia Wednesday. The move completed the 61.8% retracement of its 164.31-153.22 decline from Nov 16 to Dec 7 at 160.07.

As with the Fed, shifting European Central Bank expectations and moves in euro zone rates fuelled the EUR/JPY recovery.

With the Bank of Japan looking to remain dovish until after Japan's spring labour offensive, hedge funds have been good sellers of JPY since the start of 2024. Speculative carry trades have been on the rise again too, while Japanese importers have been good sellers on JPY rallies.

Foreign interest in Japanese equities has also been a factor. The Nikkei has rallied back to levels not seen since 1990 and Japan's "bubble" years. Such buys have more often than not been hedged in FX by JPY sales.

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

