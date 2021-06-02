BUZZ-COMMENT-JPY crosses remain in play, ZAR shines, CAD eyed

June 3 (Reuters) - JPY crosses remain in play with ZAR/JPY shooting decisively above 8.0000 on Wednesday and looking to move higher. Other crosses including EUR/JPY and CAD/JPY are also poised to climb, perhaps depending on the outcome of Friday's keenly anticipated U.S. jobs report.

ZAR/JPY has been trending higher from a 5.6019 low in April 2020. It decisively broke above resistance around 8.0000 on Wednesday, shooting up to 8.1080 from a 7.9382 low. It is currently indicated at 8.0923-8.1109. Recent rallies in gold, other metals and commodities have helped the cross, along with South Africa's very high yields, and despite political and COVID-19 challenges. Ten-year yields are around 8.9%.

EUR/JPY has recently become more popular with JPY bears on disparate central bank expectations as the ECB is seen as likely to taper well ahead of the BOJ with euro zone inflation spiking, if only temporarily .EUR/JPY rallied to 134.12 on Tuesday from a 114.43 low in May 2020, and could easily extend to 135 and even 137.51, the high in February 2018.

CAD/JPY too is on the up-up given recent gains in commodities and crude, and a more hawkish Bank of Canada . It rallied to 91.19 on June 1 from a 73.79 low in March 2020. A break above the recent double top between 91.15-20 projects a test of another double top at 91.58-68 dating back to September 2017 and January 2018. Related comments , .

For more click on FXBUZ

ZAR/JPY monthly: https://tmsnrt.rs/2ReZHpE

EUR/JPY monthly: https://tmsnrt.rs/3vLIpzJ

CAD/JPY monthly: https://tmsnrt.rs/3uQ2UJX

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

