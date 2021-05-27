US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-JPY cross demand in ZAR, MXN, not limited to majors

JPY cross demand from Japanese and other spec players has not been limited to the majors. Good demand has been noted in ZAR/JPY and MXN/JPY too, mainly to satisfy Japanese investment trust demand which has picked up but also on carry interest.

ZAR/JPY has been moving higher since basing at 5.6019 in April 2020. It rallied another leg this week to 7.9968. The recent surge in spot gold and other commodities has been a major factor. Spot gold has risen from $1,677.61 on March 31 to $1,912.50 Wednesday.

ZAR/JPY looks to be targeting a move towards 8.00. A break targets a push towards 8.0515, the high in April 2019. Support is eyed from the daily Ichi tenkan at 7.8557. The kijun is at 7.7501 and 55-day moving average at 7.5840 below.

MXN/JPY has also been the beneficiary of Japanese investment trust flows. From 4.2241 in April 2020, MXN/JPY traded to 5.5336 on May 14. It has since eased back but another rush up could be seen.

A decisive break above the May 14 high and 5.6000 could see it moving towards the 5.6121 high of March 2020 and even 6.0000 or the 6.0130 high of February 2020. Support is seen from the daily Ichi kijun at 5.4494. The 55-DMA is at 5.4059.

