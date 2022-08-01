BUZZ-COMMENT-JPY buy-backs extend, USD/JPY 140 pipe dream, 135 cap?

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The JPY rally is continuing and may extend as the market is still short the currency, while global recession concerns and geo-political tensions are overshadowing central bank expectations.

The USD/JPY rally to 139.38 EBS on July 14 was driven by Federal Reserve expectations. Tokyo players in particular saw the Fed as 'behind the curve' on inflation and continuing to hike rates well into the second half of 2022.

This is no longer the case with inflation seen as having peaked or close to it. Such expectations have also been superseded by recession concerns as higher rates across the developed world (aside from Japan) and supply disruptions, partly exacerbated by geo-political tensions, look set to dampen global growth , , .

The latest IMM positioning data showed the market still very short JPY as of July 26 . Covering of these shorts and aggressive speculator JPY purchases have since fuelled the rout in USD/JPY and JPY crosses from their July highs.

Lower yields overseas and much narrower Japan-offshore interest rate differentials are also a factor. Ten-year Treasury yields hit a 2.520% low early Tuesday from a peak of 3.498% on June 14, and the Japan-U.S. rate differential has dropped from 320.7 bps on June 15 to 235.4 bps Tuesday.

Calls by some major banks for a USD/JPY retracement to 130 or lower have now been achieved. USD/JPY has already retraced more than Fibonacci 61.8% of the May 24-July 14 rally with the break below 131.33 to 130.40.

A cap may be in place around 135, let alone 140, and Tokyo players are eyeing next support at the 130.24 100-day moving average with extreme interest.

For more click on FXBUZ

USD/JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3OSx7lZ

Yield on US Treasury 10s: https://tmsnrt.rs/3Sesx4p

Japan-US 10-year interest rate differential: https://tmsnrt.rs/3zrL9oT

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.