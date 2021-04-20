BUZZ-COMMENT-JPY battle lines being drawn for Golden Week

April 21 (Reuters) - USD/JPY and JPY crosses could see increased flows from Japanese players as Golden Week approaches. Orders are likely to be left in place for the holidays from April 29 once near-term views are assessed.

The short-run bias for the JPY complex is lower but traders in Tokyo expect buy-side players to limit declines. Repeated trades below 108.00 (to 107.98 Tuesday and 107.88 Wednesday) have been followed by bounces. Japanese importer buys have been a major factor, and bids likely trail down. The extent of any downside could be the 107.75 area, near the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of this year's 102.60-110.97 rally.

Japanese investors too are looking to buy USD/JPY and dips in selective JPY crosses. This bloc has stepped up foreign bond purchases recently , and the prognosis is for more. Life insurers are so far mixed in their views , , but the majority likely plan to increase holdings of higher-yielding foreign bonds.

Japanese exporters look to hedge out some of their near-term receivables ahead of Golden Week. Standing orders are likely to be left from 109.00 if not 108.50, depending on how USD/JPY trades over the coming week. Japanese exports are booming , and despite heavy forward hedging earlier this year, exporters appear to have plenty of USD and EUR to go. Related comments , , and .

