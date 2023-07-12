BUZZ-COMMENT-JPY and the carry crowd, more reversals in the cards?

July 13 (Reuters) - Popular yen-funded carry trades that drove rallies in USD/JPY and many JPY crosses to multi-month and multi-year highs have faced mass reversals this week, propelling USD/JPY and JPY crosses significantly lower. Whether more downside will be seen remains a big question.

Despite the recent reversals in many of these trades, quite a few remain as many of these positions are still in the black. Players seem to be weighing the opportunity cost of holding on to these positions or, as some have already done, booking profits.

Yen-funded carries have proved to be a valuable investment tool especially during the northern hemisphere summer break when trading activity abates and the market thins out.

Things may be different this summer given significant market turbulence. Major moves have been seen in stock, bond and money markets, and FX looks to remain in flux with large bets being taken in a number of currency pairs.

USD/JPY charged down from a 145.07 high on June 30 to as low as 138.08 EBS Thursday, reversing a big chunk of its gains from 127.22 on Jan 16. The drop has taken USD/JPY back into its ascending daily Ichimoku cloud between 135.78-138.45.

As USD/JPY holds near the top of the cloud, Tokyo players are contemplating either further falls, some steadying or even a bounce. A bounce seems premature but some consolidation appears possible given the scale of the decline. Similar thoughts are being contemplated for JPY crosses following similar reversals.

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

