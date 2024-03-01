News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Jordan exit news raises stakes for Swiss franc

March 01, 2024

March 1 (Reuters) - The news that Thomas Jordan will step down as Swiss National Bank Chairman at the end of September has upped the ante for the franc before the SNB decides whether or not to cut interest rates this month.

March 21 will be the first of three Swiss rate decisions ahead of the change at the top of the SNB, with the third of those decisions less than a week before the next chief takes charge.

Names-in-the-frame to succeed Jordan include SNB Vice Chairman Martin Schlegel, former SNB board member Andrea Maechler and Renaud de Planta, senior partner at Swiss private bank Pictet.

The franc fell to its lowest level against the euro since Nov. 29 following the Jordan exit news Friday, with 0.9595 marking the EBS high for EUR/CHF.

On Thursday, the Swissmem trade association said the franc was 5% overvalued against the euro.

