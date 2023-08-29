News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-JOLTS, confidence disappointments put dollar lows vs yen in play

August 29, 2023

Aug 29 (Reuters) - USD/JPY tumbled after its earlier breakout to new 2023 highs on Tuesday, as huge misses in JOLTS and consumer confidence left 2-year Treasury yields down 12.4bp, and making last week's lows pivotal at week's end as a wave of U.S. data looms in coming days.

A close below the daily tenkan at 145.96 would increase the risk of a fall to the 21-day moving average, which will be by 145 on Wednesday.

A close on Friday below last week's 144.55 lows on EBS would put in play the 38.2 and 50% Fibos of the 138.05-147.375 rise at 143.81/2.71.

The dollar selloff didn't appear to be tempered by JOLTS remaining well above pre-pandemic levels, and the slide in confidence coming alongside inflation worries. The survey showed 12-month inflation expectations increased to 5.8% from 5.7% in July.

A previously favored November Fed hike is now a 44% probability, and with far more rate cuts expected next year.

USD/JPY's reversal from new highs creates bearish divergence top risk that will become more ominous if Thursday's PCE and claims data and Friday's employment and ISM non-manufacturing reports fail to reduce Fed rate cut expectations.

