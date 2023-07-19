News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Jobs boost RBA expectations and AUD; Q2 CPI is key

July 19, 2023 — 11:10 pm EDT

July 20 (Reuters) - Robust Australian jobs data for a second straight month pushed the AUD higher, and turned expectations for the Reserve Bank of Australia's August meeting from a confident market hold to almost a line-ball decision, as the tight jobs market fuels inflation pressure.

Headline jobs grew 32,600 against expectations of a 15,000 rise, producing 39,000 full-time jobs, a participation rate of 66.8% against the 66.9% poll forecast, and an unemployment rate of 3.5% against 3.6% in June.

The strong data fuels the RBA's concern that a tight jobs market could lead to stickier inflation than is currently expected.

AUD/USD was trading up 0.45% ahead of the jobs report, fuelled by yuan strength after a very low USD/CNY fix. The pair extended its gains to 0.85% and is currently near the top of a volatile 0.6766-0.6834 range in Asia.

The data saw a quick response from rates markets with pricing for a quarter-point Aug 1 RBA hike to 4.35% rising to 41.19% on Eikon 0#RBAWATCH from 33.62% before the employment data, so a close call. Second-quarter CPI data on July 26 will be pivotal for the RBA decision.

Technically mixed AUD/USD daily signals show little bias. Key levels are 0.6745/50, 50% of the June/July rise and this week's low. A daily double-top in June and July at 0.6900 should provide resilient resistance.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

