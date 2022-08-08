BUZZ-COMMENT-Japan's yen may soon plunge into uncharted territory

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Japan's yen is collapsing and the nation's central bank is intent on pursuing polices likely to fuel a move beyond the currency's record low, yet few who trade it have prepared for a drop.

While the yen has plunged more than 26 percent in the past 25 months, bringing it close to 1970's record low, the $4 billion bet on a fall is less than one quarter of the record short position.

The latest Reuters FX poll conducted on Aug. 3 found economists predicting a yen rise. No one expected a USD/JPY move beyond 140.00 in the next twelve months despite the pair touching 139.38 in July

Domestic firms eye an average USD/JPY rate of 116.59 for the current financial year to end-March 2023 even though the pair has rocketed from 114 since the Federal Reserve first hiked rates in March.

The trade weighted yen dropped to 59.16 in July from 80.40 in May 2020. The 57.10 low marked in June 1970 is tantalisingly close and there is a high probability of a break surprising the majority of traders, and surprise moves tend to be rapid, large and disorderly.

