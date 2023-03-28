BUZZ-COMMENT-Japan's yen may come under great pressure

March 27 (Reuters) - The yen, as the only remaining currency undermined by a negative interest rate, could under great pressure.

This month's turmoil has driven down expectations for interest rates in the United States and also commodity prices which should influence central banks to slow or halt tightening cycles, and if the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates, others will follow.

Expectations for lower interest rates, coupled with resilient stock markets, cheaper energy prices, and tame currency markets are fuel for a risk rally. If that happens, the yen as the optimum way to fund carry trades will be sold.

The first to sell may be Japanese investors who get massive funds to invest next month, but because yen shorts enhance carry trades so greatly, there could be widespread interest to sell it.

Japan's yen, which dropped to a more than 5-decade low last year as the result of the nation's incredibly dovish monetary policy, could exceed that low later this year.

It took massive intervention to stall the yen's slide, and a big slice of good fortune - when a world sitting on an enormous pile of dollars decided it was time to sell.

Without that huge pile of dollars to restrain a future USD/JPY rise, and the trade-weighted yen turning lower in February - ending what is a miniscule retracement of prior losses - the next leg down for the yen could be large and might happen quickly.

