BUZZ-COMMENT-Japan's yen could fall to a record low

April 27 (Reuters) - Japan's yen, which has dropped 10% in the past 10 months, looks set to fall further, undermined by huge global stimulus intended to combat the ill effects on the economy of the coronavirus.

Technicals paint an extremely bearish picture suggesting the yen will drop to its lowest point in 50 years and is set to hit a major technical target soon

The yen dropped 48.3% in the 20 years between 1995 and 2015 and the consolidation in the past five years has been followed by renewed weakness with yen dropping 10% in 10 months.

The yen is now close to testing the 76.4% retracement of the 2016-21 rally at 71.54, which is the gateway to 2016's low at 67.64, roughly 6.2% below current levels.

The yen is already trading well below the 76.4% retracement of its 1970-1995 rise which suggests a return to 57.94, roughly 19% under current levels. Targets drawn off JPY's record peak are 64.42 and 52.68.

