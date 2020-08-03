BUZZ-COMMENT-Japan's verbal intervention is not enough

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Japan's verbal intervention helped USD/JPY post its biggest daily rise since March according to EBS prices, reaching 106.05 on Friday, but continued uncertainty in financial markets should limit the pair's upside.

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso described the yen's recent rise as "rapid" on Friday, signalling concern that a strong currency could do more damage to an export-led economy already in recession .

USD/JPY rallied further on Monday from 105.72 to 106.44 on news that Seven & i Holdings is looking to buy U.S. Speedway from Marathon Petroleum for around two trillion yen . But those short USD/JPY should not worry unless there are multiple daily closes above the daily kijun line, now at 106.18.

Investors are preparing their portfolios for a potentially rocky patch in U.S. stocks . In uncertain times, funds usually flow into the safe-haven yen. The expectation is for a USD/JPY bearish resumption back towards 104.20 in coming sessions as 14-month momentum remains negative. Related

