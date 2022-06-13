BUZZ-COMMENT-Japan's USD/JPY intervention bark louder than its bite

June 14 (Reuters) - While the renewed surge in USD/JPY this month has sparked talk of FX intervention by Japanese officials, the feeling in Tokyo is that any intervention will remain verbal and not actual.

The speed of JPY weakness is again the issue. Having traded down to 126.37 on May 24 from a 131.35 high on May 9, USD/JPY surged in June to 135.22 on Monday.

Japanese officials are again calling for FX stability and less volatility . Yet resorting to actual intervention is a totally different question. To wit, the Bank of Japan seems accepting of a weaker JPY, noting that it is based on fundamentals and holds more benefits for the economy than not , .

The Fumio Kishida regime is of the same view , , , , and some in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party see little need for any actual FX intervention at present . Even the IMF agrees the recently weaker JPY reflects fundamentals , .

Despite the view that actual FX intervention will not be forthcoming, many are still concerned at the speed of the yen's decline. This may be why USD/JPY was capped at 135.22 Monday, the highest since 1998 after the January 2002 high of 135.20.

Any retracements lower are likely to be limited to 133.00 or so given strong Japanese importer demand and Japan-U.S. interest rate differentials poised to widen further on more hawkish Federal Reserve expectations .

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

