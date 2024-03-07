BUZZ-COMMENT-Japan's rising yen will probably stumble in April

March 7 (Reuters) - Japan's yen is rising at a time when it is prone to do so and ahead of events that are expected to underpin it, but the currency will probably fall again next month.

In March Japanese firms often repatriate yen ahead of their financial year-end while in April, Japanese investors - flush with new funds - usually sell the currency to invest in overseas assets that are likely to better reward them.

These flows are timed around two important Bank of Japan meetings on March 19 and April 26 at which the central bank is expected to end its negative interest rate policy. However, hawkish investors only see the policy rate rising toward 0.2% by the end of this year, leaving it far below interest rates in other nations.

Unless there are accompanying changes in policies such as yield curve control, the yen will continue to be undermined by what will remain a super-easy stance.

The profit-taking that is helping to boost the yen this month may lift the yen to a point where those who have made money betting against it will likely reinvest those profits to sell it again.

