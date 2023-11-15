BUZZ-COMMENT-Japan's Q3 GDP recipe for BOJ pause well into 2024

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Japanese third-quarter GDP data proved much weaker than expected and will only serve to reinforce the Bank of Japan's ultra-easy policy for the foreseeable future.

Q3 GDP fell 0.5% quarter-on-quarter and 2.1% annualised, much weaker than the -0.1% and -0.6% forecast . This should only strengthen the BOJ's will to keep monetary conditions easy. While Japanese growth could well stage a bounce in Q4 and into Q1 2024, any BOJ outlook or policy changes will likely be put off until this can be ascertained, likely in Q2 2024.

The BOJ is already expecting inflation to retreat from current, still above-target levels into 2024 , , . With the economy also contracting in Q3, the central bank has one more risk to keep an eye on.

Japanese government bond yields have fallen back quite sharply following declines in U.S. and other offshore yields Tuesday after weak U.S. CPI data. Japan's weak GDP data Wednesday pushed JGB yields even lower. This allowed the BOJ to reduce the amount of JGB purchases at Wednesday's operations .

With the 1% or so cap on 10-year JGBs far from under attack at present, the BOJ faces far less pressure to tweak its economic outlook or policy, and this will likely be the case well into 2024.

BOJ modifies yield curve control: https://tmsnrt.rs/3Qgntw2

Yield on JGB 10s: https://tmsnrt.rs/3QJkQmu

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

