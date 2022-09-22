BUZZ-COMMENT-Japan's FX intervention has limited chance of success

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Japan's intervention in the foreign exchange market to buy the yen on Thursday holds an uncanny parallel with the Plaza Accord of 1985, but its chances of succeeding look limited this time.

The Bank of Japan's Sept 22 intervention , its first since 1998, took place on the 37th anniversary of the highly successful Plaza Accord among Group of Five nations - France, Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan - to bring down the value of the U.S. dollar.

But the similarity is likely to end with the date as Japan's unilateral intervention alongside the BOJ's steadfast commitment to ultra-easy monetary policy will reduce the effectiveness of its effort, especially as other central banks globally race to raise rates.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's firmly hawkish stance and reiteration of its inflation-fighting resolve on Wednesday have sent Treasury yields to multi-year highs . The ever-widening interest rate gap will particularly weigh on the JPY.

The BOJ may enjoy a degree of short-term success as the JPY remains fairly oversold after a 27% depreciation this year . Japan's sizable $1.33 trillion of foreign reserves will also help its cause.

But a reversal of JPY weakness will only be seen when interest rate differentials move back in its favour.

USD/JPY is likely to consolidate in a whippy 140.00-145.00 range for now. Trading this range with tight stops would be prudent.

For more click on FXBUZ

JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3C29qUU

Japan's history of supporting yen :https://tmsnrt.rs/3qVyp5Y

Last dove: https://tmsnrt.rs/3LA3CoT

(Krishna Kumar is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((krishna.k@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.