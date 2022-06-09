BUZZ-COMMENT-Japan's currency may have fallen into uncharted territory

Adds charts and link

June 9 (Reuters) - Japan's currency may have fallen below the lowest point traded for available data which stretches back to June 30, 1970. The yen has never been so weak, hence the rush to sell it.

What's more worrying is the stance of Japan's central bank, which remains overtly dovish pursuing the policies that are fuelling this dramatic plunge in yen's value when many major central banks are doing the opposite.

At the end of April the trade-weighted yen reached 60.91 compared with the 57.10 low for the series since it began. The yen has exceeded lows traded in April versus many currencies - and has far exceeded them in some cases.

The yen which fell more than 6% in April could easily have bridged the gap to the June 1970 trough, and a fall into the unknown requires traders and investors globally to react.

It may pay to look at yen's broad value for those seeking to hedge and not USD/JPY, which collapsed after the 1985 Plaza Accord. A minor correction of that drop is 147.00 and the achievement of that goal grows more likely by the day.

A minor correction of losses since 1970 is 183.

Yen's collapse is causing widespread disruption

Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst.

