BUZZ-COMMENT-Japan's currency is definitely one to avoid

By intervening, Japan is forcing traders out of their required positions, leaving them less prepared for the decline driven by Japan's monetary policy.

Unless Japan changes policy - which is cause to hedge the risk of a significant movement in bond markets - the yen will likely extend its 30% drop seen in the last 29 months.

For more click on FXBUZ

Yen targetshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3AEiqyr

Japan trade weighted real exchange ratehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3XrMUh8

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Louise Heavens)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.