BUZZ-COMMENT-Japan's currency is definitely one to avoid

November 22, 2022 — 04:10 am EST

By intervening, Japan is forcing traders out of their required positions, leaving them less prepared for the decline driven by Japan's monetary policy.

Unless Japan changes policy - which is cause to hedge the risk of a significant movement in bond markets - the yen will likely extend its 30% drop seen in the last 29 months.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Louise Heavens)

