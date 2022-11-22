BUZZ-COMMENT-Japan's currency is definitely one to avoid

By intervening, Japan is forcing traders out of their required positions, leaving them less prepared for the decline driven by Japan's monetary policy.
Unless Japan changes policy - which is cause to hedge the risk of a significant movement in bond markets - the yen will likely extend its 30% drop seen in the last 29 months.
