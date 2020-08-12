US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Japanese investors may be growing keener on Europe

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Japanese institutional and retail investor preferences appear to be in flux, with non-traditional destinations including European stocks winning favour. Although summer holidays may keep flows to a minimum for now, EUR/JPY could remain well supported into autumn.

Concerns over the U.S. economy during the coronavirus pandemic and what will ensue after the U.S. presidential election in November have a number of Japanese players looking beyond U.S. markets. Granted, the recent back-up in U.S. yields on the record Treasury refunding this week will prove a big draw for Japanese investment . As U.S. yields ease off however, Japanese eyes could turn more to Europe.

With prime European bond yields mostly negative however, stocks look to be the better investment, especially as the pan-European STOXX 600 is much cheaper than the still rallying S&P 500. The latter could plunge in the near future on any number of U.S. factors, while the STOXX 600 still has plenty of room to trade higher to the 433.90 February peak.

This suggests EUR/JPY could remain better bid into autumn. It hit a 126.21 high Wednesday and could test towards the 127.50 high from March 1, 2019. From around 375, the STOXX index could head for a test of the July 21 high at 380.26. Related comments , , .

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

