BUZZ-COMMENT-Japanese investment flows into US, EZ to increase?

Nov 2 (Reuters) - With yields seen peaking abroad, Japanese institutional and retail investment flows into U.S. and euro zone bonds and money market instruments look set to increase, perhaps significantly. Some fresh flows into overseas equities may be seen too though domestic stocks will remain favoured.

The U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank have recently indicated that interest rates may be near cycle tops. Although the Fed has left the door open to another hike, many in the markets believe U.S. rates have peaked . This may be even more the case for the ECB. Both central banks and even the Bank of England remain data-dependent however.

The Bank of Japan, in contrast, is likely to stick to ultra-easy monetary policy , . While allowing market rates to trade somewhat higher, affected by higher yields abroad according to BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda , yield differentials with the U.S., Europe and other markets remain very wide .

Japanese investors continue to buy foreign assets, albeit more tentatively of late. Such flows could very well pick up and add to the volume of funds moving into overseas instruments.

To wit, U.S. yields are on track for a third annual rise, and U.S. money market funds have swelled as well as net flows into U.S. bonds and active bond funds. All of this with the U.S. economy "smashing" expectations.

Japanese players are no doubt adding to these moves, and associated flows could increase. Institutional players, including life insurers, have noted any fresh foreign bond investments will remain mostly unhedged.

For more click on FXBUZ

U.S. 10-year yields on track for third annual increase: https://tmsnrt.rs/46MzIYj

U.S. bond funds see inflows in 2023 - and ETFs shine: https://tmsnrt.rs/3tT53tX

Net flows ($) into biggest active bond funds Net flows ($) into biggest active bond funds: https://tmsnrt.rs/3s2esih

Money market funds have swelled as rates have risen: https://tmsnrt.rs/3Qjsap3

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

