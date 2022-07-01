BUZZ-COMMENT-Japanese authorities worry about USD/JPY's downside too

July 1 (Reuters) - USD/JPY bulls should be emboldened that Japanese authorities are attentive to the risk of a sharp rise in the yen, especially as the near-term technical outlook points to bigger gains in the currency pair.

Japanese policymakers worried about the yen sliding lower are increasingly also having to watch out for it rebounding, officials told Reuters, signalling that currency-market intervention is less likely than some investors expect. A reduced threat of intervention means USD/JPY could be free to climb further.

USD/JPY's outlook remains bullish, expect a retest of the recent 137.00 peak, the highest level seen in 24 years. There is solid support at 134.49 Fibo, a 23.6% retrace of the 126.37-137.00 (EBS) rise, that should limit the downside. The daily tenkan and kijun lines are positive aligned, reinforcing the underlying bullish market.

As the correlation between the USD/JPY and EUR/JPY remains high, both currency pairs will likely head higher in tandem.

