BUZZ-COMMENT-Japan year-end/year-start flows support USD/JPY

March 31 (Reuters) - Flows at Japan's fiscal year-end have and at year-start look to push USD/JPY higher still. Unlike previous fiscal year-ends, flows have been tilted towards the buy-side, and flows into April should work to help push USD/JPY higher into Q2 2023.

USD/JPY has shown an impressive rally as of late, bouncing strongly from 29.65 on March 24 to 133.44 Friday. The view in Tokyo is for more upside on the back of more and maybe increased Japanese buying.

Flows at fiscal year-end are usually tilted towards Japanese sales. Repatriation of earnings on overseas assets and other position adjustments usually take place at this time. This fiscal year-end has been different with flows in Tokyo more tilted towards the buy-side.

Large "special" flows have been noted at or after recent Tokyo fixes. What these flows entail cannot be confirmed at this time. They could be related to M&A activity, fresh investments by Japanese investors for the coming fiscal year or any of a number of other reasons.

More Japanese investment in U.S. bonds are eyed into April according to some Japanese securities firms with U.S. yield moving higher again. And Japanese importers will remain good buyers of USD, especially on dips, given still high import bills.

Technically, USD/JPY looks strong, having bounced off the base of its 129.04-136.87 weekly Ichimoku cloud and having pierced the top of its daily Ichimoku cloud at 133.15. Key resistance is eyed at the Ichimoku daily kijun currently at 133.77 and then the descending 100-day moving average at 133.89. Previous comment .

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

